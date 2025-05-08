Thursday, May 08, 2025

5 killed on Dhaka-Mawa expressway

Three others were injured

A Golden Line Paribahan bus rammed into a stationary ambulance undergoing tyre repairs on the Dhaka-Mawa Expressway at Nimtola in Sirajdikhan, Munshiganj, leaving five passengers dead—including three women and two men—on Thursday, May 8, 2025. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 08 May 2025, 04:44 PM

Five people, including three members of the same family, were killed and three others injured when a bus rammed into a stationary ambulance on the Dhaka-Mawa Expressway in Nimtola area of Munshiganj early Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Abdus Samad Fakir, his son Billah Fakir, and daughter Afsana, residents of Mithapukur in Kishoreganj district.

The identities of the two other victims could not be confirmed immediately.

According to Abdul Kader Jilani, officer-in-charge of the Hashra highway police station, the family was travelling to Dhaka in an ambulance as Billah’s pregnant wife, Rozina Begum, required medical attention. The vehicle was carrying 10 family members.

The tragedy unfolded when a tyre of the ambulance burst, prompting the driver to pull over for repairs while some passengers got down and others remained inside.

Around 12:30pm, a speeding bus operated by “Golden Line Paribahan” crashed into the parked ambulance, killing one person on the spot and injuring seven others.

The injured were rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where four more succumbed to their injuries.

