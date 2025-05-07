RAB officer found dead in Chittagong camp

The body of a Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) officer was recovered from the RAB-7 camp in Chandgaon, Chittagong city.

Police recovered the body of Palash Saha, 37, around 12:30pm on Wednesday, confirmed Chittagong Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Amirul Islam.

Palash was serving as an assistant superintendent of police (ASP) in RAB-7, the deputy commissioner said.

His body was found in his room on the third floor of the RAB-7 Chandgaon camp. A handwritten note was also recovered from the room, he added.

His name was Palash Saha (37). The deceased RAB officer had joined the police force after passing the 37th BCS examination. He was serving as an Assistant Director (ASP) in RAB-7. His home district is Gopalganj.

Chittagong Metropolitan Police’s Additional Deputy Commissioner (North) Jahangir Alam told Prothom Alo: "A note related to his family was found at the scene. He also spoke to his family members on the phone in the morning."

The body has been sent to Chittagong Medical College (CMCH) morgue for autopsy.