Hero Alom sued for rape, abuse over false marriage, stardom promises

A case has been filed in a Bogra court against content creator Ashraful Hossain Alom, popularly known as Hero Alom, along with five others, on charges of rape, abuse, and forced abortion under the pretext of marriage promises and the assurance of making the victim a film heroine.

On Sunday, a woman filed the case with the Bogra Women and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal-1.

Judge Md Anwarul Haque of the court recorded the complainant’s statement and instructed the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) and the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Bogra to investigate the allegations and submit a report. State prosecutor Ali Asgar confirmed the matter.

The other accused individuals are Hero Alom’s daughter Alo Khatun, his assistant Al Amin, a man named Malek, Malek’s wife Jerin, and Ahsan Habib.

According to the case details, Hero Alom raped the woman multiple times by promising marriage and the opportunity to become a film heroine. Later, he brought in a religious cleric and performed a verbal marriage (kabinnama) ceremony. They then lived together in rented accommodations at different locations.

At one point, the woman became pregnant. On April 18, she was taken to Hero Alom’s home in Bogra and pressured to undergo an abortion. When she refused, on April 21, Hero Alom and the other accused reportedly assaulted her. As a result of severe bleeding, the woman was admitted to a clinic in the city where the abortion occurred.

Subsequently, she was hospitalized at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital in Bogra from April 24 to 26.

The complaint further states that under the pretext of film production, Hero Alom borrowed approximately Tk15 lakh from the woman.

When contacted for comment, Hero Alom claimed that he is the victim of a conspiracy. He stated that the allegations are false and were fabricated by those envious of his popularity. He has demanded a proper investigation into the matter.