2 held over attack on Hasnat in Gazipur

Police detained two people in connection with an attack on the vehicle carrying the Chief Organizer (south) of NCP, Hasnat Abdullah, that occurred in Gazipur on Sunday night.

"We already managed to arrest two people in connection with the incident and are collecting information to apprehend the rest of the culprits who were involved with this attack," Md Rabiul Islam, deputy commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP), said.

The two detainees are Nizam Uddin, a Jubo League leader from Ward 13 of Gazipur city, and Masum Ahmed Dipu, president of the Sheikh Russell Shishu Kishor Parishad under Kashimpur police station.

Deputy Commissioner Rabiul Hasan said the attack took place in the evening at Chandana Chowrasta in Gazipur, targeting the vehicle of Hasnat Abdullah, chief organizer of the National Citizen Party (NCP) for the southern region.

Quoting the driver, he said the assailants approached from behind on a motorcycle and attacked the car, shattering its windows. Senior police officials soon arrived at the scene, and a raid was launched in the area. So far, two individuals have been detained in connection with the incident. The operation to identify and arrest the attackers is ongoing.

The attack prompted student and public demonstrations at night across parts of the city, including Bypass Mor, Board Bazar, and Chandana Chourasta.

Sarjis Alam, the NCP’s chief coordinator (northern region), mentioned the attack in a Facebook post.

Following Sarjis’s social media post, police successfully traced Hasnat’s location and moved to ensure his safety.

Meanwhile, protesters demanded the arrest of those responsible.

A formal protest program is set to be announced by the NCP on Monday.