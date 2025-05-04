Five arrested over arson attack on Pohela Boishakh artist's home

Police have arrested five individuals in connection with the arson attack on the residence of artist and motif designer Manabendra Ghosh, who contributed to the Pohela Boishakh Anondo Shobhajatra celebrations.

The arrestees were hiding at the Gulshan residence of former health minister Zahid Maleque in Dhaka.

The detainees are Md Uzzal Hossain, 35, former joint convener of Jubo League and ex-vice president of Sadar upazila unit of banned Chhatra League; Masud Rana, 35, former religious affairs secretary of the district Chhatra League; Mir Saifullah Shafi, 38, Jubo League activist; and Chhatra League activists Abid Hasan, 24, and Md Hridoy Hossain, 24, all hailing from Garpara union under Sadar upazila.

Officer-in-charge of Manikganj Sadar police station SM Amanullah said they held the accused in connection with the arson attack on artist Manabendra’s residence in Chandar village of Garpara on the night of April 15.

He said the suspects would be produced before a court on Sunday, seeking a seven-day remand for them.