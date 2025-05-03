Fire at Gazipur jhut godown brought under control in two hours

A fire that broke out at a jhut (fabric scrap) godown in Dewliabari (Beltola) area of Konabari, Gazipur on Saturday was brought under control after two hours, officials confirmed.

The fire originated around 11:15am and soon engulfed between 20 and 25 adjacent godowns, burning their contents to ashes. Six firefighting units from Konabari and Sarab rushed to the scene and managed to control the blaze by 2pm.

Mahammad Mamun, deputy assistant director of Gazipur Fire Service, said the fire spread rapidly from the scrap godown to nearby shops and residential structures.

“Two units from Konabari Fire Service reached the site at 11:50am, and were later joined by four more units from Sarab,” he said. “It took about two hours to bring the fire under control.”

There were no casualties reported in the incident. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Local residents said the jhut godowns were jointly owned by Jahangir, Sohel and 8–10 others involved in cotton scrap trading. The area is dotted with many such godowns, along with a large yarn warehouse and several small and large factories, godowns, and even a mosque nearby.

According to fire officials and witnesses, around 20–25 godowns, including yarn factories and storage facilities, were completely gutted in the fire.