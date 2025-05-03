Saturday, May 03, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Fire at Gazipur jhut godown brought under control in two hours

According to fire officials, around 20–25 godowns, including yarn factories and storage facilities, were completely gutted in fire

Fire broke out at a jhut (fabric scrap) godown in Dewliabari. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 03 May 2025, 04:22 PM

A fire that broke out at a jhut (fabric scrap) godown in Dewliabari (Beltola) area of Konabari, Gazipur on Saturday was brought under control after two hours, officials confirmed.

The fire originated around 11:15am and soon engulfed between 20 and 25 adjacent godowns, burning their contents to ashes. Six firefighting units from Konabari and Sarab rushed to the scene and managed to control the blaze by 2pm.

Fire broke out at a jhut (fabric scrap) godown in Dewliabari. Photo: Dhaka Tribune

Mahammad Mamun, deputy assistant director of Gazipur Fire Service, said the fire spread rapidly from the scrap godown to nearby shops and residential structures.

“Two units from Konabari Fire Service reached the site at 11:50am, and were later joined by four more units from Sarab,” he said. “It took about two hours to bring the fire under control.”

There were no casualties reported in the incident. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Fire broke out at a jhut (fabric scrap) godown in Dewliabari. Photo: Dhaka Tribune

Local residents said the jhut godowns were jointly owned by Jahangir, Sohel and 8–10 others involved in cotton scrap trading. The area is dotted with many such godowns, along with a large yarn warehouse and several small and large factories, godowns, and even a mosque nearby.

According to fire officials and witnesses, around 20–25 godowns, including yarn factories and storage facilities, were completely gutted in the fire.

Topics:

Fire Service and Civil DefenceNarayanganjFactory Fire
Read More

Fire service forms 50-member team to face earthquake, other disasters

3 dismembered bodies recovered in Narayanganj

Foreign investors visit economic zone in Narayanganj

Train fire disrupts rail traffic on Dhaka-Mymensingh route

Bangladesh sends fire service rescue team to Myanmar

Bangladesh at risk like Myanmar, Thailand: Fire service issues emergency directives

Latest News

Is there any chance of Zubaida Rahman joining politics?

Certificate of ex-student suspended over assault on KU teacher

Shafiqul Alam: Humanitarian corridor issue still quite far off

Brac Uni, BSRM inaugurate BSRM School of Engineering

Govt to pay workers’ dues after selling properties of fugitive factory owners

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x