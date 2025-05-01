UNO, OC among 20 injured in Brahmanbaria clash over trivial matter

At least 20 people, including Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mosharraf Hossain and Officer-in-Charge Rafiqul Hasan of Sarail police station, were injured in a clash between two groups of villagers in Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria on Wednesday night.

Locals said an argument broke out between widow Halema Begum, her son Saiful Islam and another Touhidul Islam, who allegedly stared at Halema as she was passing through Haluapara village with her son on Wednesday evening.

Touhidul allegedly looked at her with bad intentions.

Later at night, supporting Touhidul, villagers from Moghultula area went to attack Saiful’s house in Chanmoni Para, where Halema resides, resulting in a clash between the two groups equipped with locally made weapons.

Being informed, UNO Mosharraf Hossain and a police team led by OC Rafiqul Hasan rushed to the spot and tried to bring the situation under control.

The clash continued for around one hour, leaving 20 people, including the UNO and the OC, injured.

Several of the injured were taken to Sarail Upazila Health Complex and other local hospitals for treatment.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Sarail Circle) Tapan Sarkar said authorities were investigating the incident and identifying those responsible.

He said they finally brought the situation under control with the help of the army.

Many villagers fled the area following the clash and legal action will be taken in this regard.