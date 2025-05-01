Thursday, May 01, 2025

Separate road accidents claim 3 lives in Magura

Two separate cases were filed with the police stations in these incidents

Representational photo: Bigstock
Update : 01 May 2025, 04:23 PM

Three people were killed in two separate road accidents in Sreepur and Mohammadpur upazilas of Magura district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as motorcyclist Taslim, 65, battery-run three wheeler driver Monirul, 50, and 12-year-old bicyclist Abid Hossain.

Locals said a three wheeler and a motorcycle collided head-on at Chaturia village under Sreepur upazila around 12pm, leaving Taslim and Monirul critically injured.

“They were rushed to a nearby private hospital where physicians declared them dead upon arrival,” said Idris Ali, officer-in-charge of Sreepur police station.

Moreover, a speeding tractor crashed into a bicycle run by Abid at Bethuri village under Mohammadpur upazila, leaving him dead on the spot around 10am, police sources said.

The bodies were sent to Magura Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Two separate cases were filed with the police stations in these incidents.

Topics:

AccidentMaguraKilledKilled in Accident
