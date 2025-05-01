Thursday, May 01, 2025

Two children killed in landslide while playing football in Chittagong

Locals held alleged hill-cutting by Korean Export Processing Zone (KEPZ) responsible for the incident

Two children were killed and three others injured in a landslide while playing football near a hill in Anwara upazila of Chittagong. Photo: UNB
Update : 01 May 2025, 03:36 PM

Two children were killed and three others injured in a landslide while playing football near a hill in Anwara upazila of Chittagong on Thursday morning.

Locals said there was no rain in the area during the incident, blaming the rampant hill-cutting by influential people for the casualties.

The deceased were identified as Rohan, 12, son of Md Abdur Rahim and Misbah, 13, son of Imran Hossain, both residents of Boirag union of the upazila.

Two of the injured are Siam, 11, son of Mostak Mia, and Sifat, 10, son of Abul Kashem.

The tragic incident took place at the foot of the Korean Export Processing Zone (KEPZ) hill in Boirag union of the upazila.

Locals said a group of children was playing football in an open field near the hill when a chunk of it suddenly collapsed, burying several of them under the debris.

They were rescued and taken to Anwara Upazila Health Complex where physicians declared Rohan and Misbah dead.

The other injured children were shifted to Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

Monir Hossain, officer-in-charge of Anwara police station, said they took the body under their custody from the health complex.

Anwara Upazila Health Officer Dr Mahtab Uddin Chowdhury said the deceased were brought to the hospital in critical condition and died shortly after.

The injured were sent to the CMCH for better treatment, he said.

Locals held the alleged hill-cutting by the Korean Export Processing Zone (KEPZ) in the area responsible for the incident.

ChittagongChild deathLandslide Death
