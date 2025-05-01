Thursday, May 01, 2025

Workers' group demands minimum wage increased to Tk30,000

Labour leaders called for ending exploitation through a permanent wage commission

United Workers Federation demands minimum national wage of Tk30,000 during a human chain organized in front of the National Press Club on Thursday, May 1, 2025. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 01 May 2025, 04:41 PM

The Sommilito Sramik Federation has called for setting the national minimum wage at Tk30,000.

The demand was made during a human chain organized in front of the National Press Club on Thursday to mark International Workers’ Day.

Speaking at the event, labour leaders stressed the need to end exploitation and repression by forming a permanent wage commission.

They urged the government to declare Tk30,000 as the minimum wage nationwide.

The leaders also emphasized the importance of free trade union rights, social security, implementation of labor reform commission recommendations and the establishment of equality, dignity and workers’ rights.

They further highlighted the need to eliminate all existing discriminatory provisions in labour laws, including those related to maternity benefits, earned leave and casual leave for female workers.

Addressing the gathering, speakers pointed out ongoing discrimination against garment workers—whose relentless labor forms the backbone of the nation’s economy yet remain underappreciated.

They demanded an end to the misuse of outsourcing and daily wage contracts, calling for permanent employment for workers in permanent roles.

Ensuring protection for all categories of workers was strongly urged.

May DayLabour
