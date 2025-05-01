May Day marked in Tangail with the call for national rebuilding through unity

May Day was observed in Tangail on Thursday through various programs organized separately by different groups, all under the slogan “Workers and Employers United to Rebuild the Nation.”

On this occasion, a colorful rally and a discussion meeting were jointly organized by the District Administration and the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments.

Deputy Commissioner Sharifa Haque attended the event as the chief guest, while the discussion was presided over by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Abdullah Al Mamun.

Meanwhile, at around 11am, a workers’ rally was held at the Shaheed Smriti Municipal Park in the town, organized by local labour groups.

The rally was chaired by Shyamal Hor, convener of the District May Day Celebration Committee.

During the event, labour leaders presented a 14-point demand and urged the relevant authorities to take immediate steps for their implementation.

Leaders and activists from various labour organizations across the district were present at the rally.

Earlier in the morning, labour leaders and workers began gathering at the municipal park with banners and festoons, marking the beginning of the day’s observances.