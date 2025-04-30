When will Jucsu election finally happen?

After a series of discussions, demands, and activities from students concerning the Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (Jucsu) election, the university administration announced an electoral roadmap on December 30.

The next day, a five-member election commission was formed with Prof Md Moniruzzaman of the English Department as the chief election commissioner and chair and Proctor Prof Rashidul Alam as member secretary.

According to the election roadmap, the schedule was supposed to be announced on February 1.

However, due to disagreements among various student organizations regarding the reform of the Jucsu constitution, the authorities could not announce the schedule.

Later, the administration announced that the election would likely be held in the third week of May (tentatively May 21), with the schedule to be published 21 days in advance.

They also said that the date for the schedule announcement will be declared by April 10.

However, the administration has yet to confirm that date, raising concerns among students about whether reforms and the election will take place in time.

Students note that, according to the administration’s latest announcement, Wednesday is supposed to be the last day for the schedule announcement.

However, the Jucsu constitution is still not finalized and other essential procedures are also incomplete.

As a result, they fear the timeline may not be maintained.

On the other hand, the administration claims that preparations are well underway, including forming the Election Commission, publishing the voter list, holding discussion sessions in dormitories, and establishing a council for election monitoring.

Proposals for constitutional reform have also been drafted and sent to various student groups for feedback, with April 17 set as the deadline for responses.

Disputes over reforms and questionable timelines

From the beginning, several student groups—including the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, Mass Uprising Protection Movement, Islami Chhatra Shibir, a faction of the Student Union, and the Student Rights Council—demanded elections as per the declared roadmap.

In contrast, others—such as Chhatra Dal, another faction of the Student Union, and Chhatra Front—called for reforms before the election.

The administration said that this lack of consensus among student organizations prevented the timely announcement of the election schedule.

On January 21, the university formed the "Environment Council: Jucsu Election 2025" to ensure a smooth and transparent election.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Mohammad Kamrul Ahsan was appointed chair, with Proctor Prof AKM Rashidul Alam as member secretary.

Other members include the pro-vice-chancellors (academic and administration), the treasurer, the dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, the director of the Student Welfare and Counselling Centre, all residential hall provosts, and Dr Mohammad Sajjadul Islam from the Bangla Department.

What student organizations are saying

Sajib Ahmed Jenich, organizer of the Socialist Students’ Front (JU unit) said: “We are preparing detailed proposals regarding the increase in the number of Jucsu positions, reducing the vice-chancellor’s sole authority, establishing hall unions, and renovating the Jucsu building. Historically, Jucsu opposed Shibir’s activities during the 1989 incident following the killing of Kabir. If Shibir wants to participate now, that position must be taken into account.”

Riddho Anindya Ganguli, general secretary of a faction of Chhatra Union, said: "We want Jucsu elections as soon as possible. A functional Jucsu will work in favor of students. However, necessary amendments should be made to the constitution before the election."

Meanwhile, several student groups -- including Chhatra Dal and left-leaning organizations -- have demanded the exclusion of Chhatra Shibir from the polls.

They said allowing Shibir could legitimize the return of other controversial groups to campus politics.

JU Shibir President Muhibur Rahman Muhib, however, defended their participation.

"The Jucsu election has not been held in three decades. JU can set an example for other universities by conducting the election on time. We urge the administration to avoid unnecessary delays," he said.

Tauhid Siam, central senior joint convener of the Bangladesh Democratic Student Council, said: “Due to the opposition of one group after the roadmap was announced, the authorities failed to declare the schedule on time. We firmly say—no more delays in the name of excuses.”

Abdur Rashid Jitu, convener of the Mass Uprising Protection Movement, said: “The election schedule was supposed to be announced on February 1. Instead, the vice-chancellor read out a tentative timeline. Now, only one day remains before the expected announcement. We are prepared and eagerly waiting after three months of anticipation.”

However, JU Chhatra Dal Convener Zahir Uddin Mohammad Babor expressed doubt about a free and fair election.

He said: “While Jucsu elections have always been a core demand of Chhatra Dal, the administration has yet to take action against those who attacked protesting students in the July uprising, including members of the erstwhile ruling party’s student body and their supporters. With fascist enablers still holding key administrative positions, we believe a fair and inclusive election is not yet possible.”

Number of posts

Students pointed out that, according to the current constitution, only the vice-chancellor can increase the number of posts.

Thus, the reform committee’s work will likely focus on determining how many new positions can be added.

Broader reforms may not be within their mandate. All they want is a fair and peaceful election, they said.

Environment Council Member Secretary and Proctor AKM Rashidul Alam said: “We have discussed several election-related issues with students, especially concerning election-time security and the removal of ineligible students from dorms. We also talked about possible reforms, including students’ suggestions for new positions.”

What the administration says

Election Commission Member Secretary and Proctor Professor Rashidul Alam said: “We are committed to conducting a fair election. We have a meeting of the Environment Council and Disciplinary Committee this evening to finalize the next steps based on everyone’s input.”

Chief Election Commissioner Professor Md Moniruzzaman added: “The responsibility for conducting the Jucsu election lies with the Election Commission. However, the date and details will be communicated to me via a formal letter from the Jucsu president and Vice-Chancellor Prof Kamrul Ahsan. I have yet to receive that letter. Once I do, the commission will proceed accordingly.”

Professor Kamrul Ahsan said: “According to the constitution, reforms require elected representatives. Since Jucsu has been dissolved, those representatives no longer exist. However, as students have demanded reforms, we discussed the matter in the university’s highest forum and formed a committee. Minimal reforms will be made within our jurisdiction. Everything is moving in the right direction, and if consensus is reached, we will announce the schedule on time.”