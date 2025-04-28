Monday, April 28, 2025

Lightning strikes kill 4 in Comilla

Two of them are students, while the other two were working in the paddy field

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Update : 28 Apr 2025, 03:58 PM

Four people, including two schoolboys, were killed by lightning in Barura and Muradnagar upazilas of Comilla district on Monday.

Witnesses said Fahad Hossain, 13, son of Khokon Mia of Poyalgaccha village and Saimon Hossain, 13, son of Abdul Barek, were killed when a streak of thunderbolt struck them while flying kites at noon in Barura upazila of the district.

Both of them were class VI students of Boroharipur High School.

In another incident, Nikhil Debnath, 64 and Jewel Bhuiyan, 30, son of Jashim Uddin Bhuiyan, were killed by lightning while working at their paddy fields at Korbanpur Purbapara in Muradnagar upazila of Comilla district in the morning.

Topics:

Lightening strikethunderstorm
