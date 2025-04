A vessel carrying 20,000 tons of rice from Vietnam arrived at Chittagong Port.

The rice was brought under a government-to-government (G2G) agreement signed on February 3, 2025.

Bangladesh had contracted to import a total of 100,000 tons of non-parboiled rice from Vietnam.

All shipments under the deal have now arrived in the country, said a press release.

Unloading of the rice has started after sample testing.