Woman dies in gas cylinder explosion in Gazipur

A woman has died after suffering burns from an explosion caused by a gas cylinder leak in Gazipur on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Seema Akter, 30, who passed away while undergoing treatment at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka.

Four others, including two children, who were also burned in the incident, are currently admitted to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in critical condition.

Sub-Inspector (SI) Mohammad Sajib Khan of Basan police station confirmed the information around 11:30am.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening in the Mogorkhal area under Basan police station in Gazipur.

The injured are—Taslima, 30, Parvin Akter, 35, and her son Ayan (one and a half years old), Shefali Begum, 40, and her young daughter Tanzila.

According to residential doctor Shawon Bin Rahman from the Burn Institute, they are currently undergoing treatment.

According to relatives and local sources, Parvin was cooking when the gas cylinder suddenly exploded due to a leak, burning five people present there.

Initially, they were taken to Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital.

Later, they were transferred to the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka for better treatment.

Professor Dr Mohammad Nasir Uddin, director of the Institute, informed the media that Taslima suffered burns over 95% of her body.

Additionally, two others have burns covering 90% of their bodies, one suffered burns on 32% of their body, and another on 28%.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Basan police station, Kaiser Ahmed said: "The explosion occurred due to a gas cylinder leak. Police have inspected the scene, and the matter is under investigation."