Dhaka-Mymensingh rail communication disrupted again amid BAU student protests

Students of Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU) blocked the Dhaka-Mymensingh railway line for a second consecutive day on Sunday, expressing solidarity with the hunger-striking students at Dhaka University who are demanding reforms to the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) and punishment for those involved in question paper leaks.

The students began blocking the railway tracks in the Jabbar Mor area near the university around 8pm.

As of 8:54pm, no trains travelling from Mymensingh to Dhaka or from Dhaka to Mymensingh had crossed the point.

Earlier, around 7:30pm, the students held a protest rally and formed a human chain in front of the university’s central library.

Following the demonstration, they held a procession that circled the administrative building before reaching Jabbar Mor, where they staged the railway blockade.

The protesters announced that they will continue their movement until their eight-point list of demands is met.