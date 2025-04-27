Bogra DC issues public notice for formation of city corporation

A public notice has been issued as a step towards establishing Bogra municipality as the country’s 13th city corporation.

In accordance with a directive of the branch concerned of the Local Government Division, Deputy Commissioner Hosna Afroza issued the notice on Sunday, aiming to establish the Bogra city corporation with the inclusion of the mouzas within the municipal area.

According to Bogra district administration sources, Bogra municipality was established in 1876. It achieved first-class status in 1981.

In 2000, its area was 14.76 square kilometres, which was expanded to 69.56 square kilometres in 2004.

The municipality currently consists of 21 wards and has a population of nearly one million.

Residents of Bogra have long been demanding the transformation of the municipality into a city corporation in the interest of development.

Responding to the demand, Deputy Commissioner Hosna Afroza proposed the establishment of a city corporation during the Deputy Commissioners’ Conference in February.

Once the policymakers of the government agreed, the process of forming the Bogra city corporation began.

Sources further said that, as per the City Corporation Establishment Rules 2010, a letter was sent from the Local Government Division on April 10, requesting the deputy commissioner of Bogra to issue a public notice, seek public opinion, and submit a final report after resolving any objections.

The letter, signed by Md Firoz Mahmud, deputy secretary of the Local Government Division, was copied to the municipal administrator and other concerned parties.

In the public notice, the deputy commissioner said: "Following the directive of the City Corporation-2 Branch of the Local Government Division issued on April 10, under memo number 46.00.0000.071.18.114.2025.166, and pursuant to Rule 5, Sub-rule (2) of the Local Government (City Corporation) Establishment Rules, 2010, this public notice is hereby issued to establish Bogra city corporation by including the areas of the following mouzas under the existing Bogra municipality.”

The notice added: “If anyone has any opinion or objection regarding this, it is requested to be submitted to the undersigned (deputy commissioner) within 30 days of the publication of this notice, in accordance with Rule 5, Sub-rule (4) of the said rules. No opinions or objections will be accepted after this period."

Hosna Afroza said: "If there are any objections, they will be resolved within 15 days. Thereafter, a report will be sent to the Local Government Division.”

She added: “After receiving the report, the Local Government Division will issue the Bogra city oorporation ordinance following verification, scrutiny, and consideration of legal aspects."