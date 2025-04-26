Dhaka-Mymensingh rail communication disrupted amid BAU students’ protest

Students of Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU) blocked the Dhaka-Mymensingh railway line on Saturday night, expressing solidarity with the hunger-striking students at Dhaka University who are demanding reform of the Public Service Commission (PSC) and punishment for those involved in question leaks.

The students blocked the railway track near Jabbar’s Mor area of the university around 8:45pm, halting the Dhaka-bound Agnibina Express train.

Earlier, at around 7pm, they staged a protest rally and human chain in front of the Central Library of the university. During the demonstration, the students placed an eight-point demand.

They called for the expulsion and punishment of those involved in question leaks before the 46th BCS written examination.

They also demanded an assurance that the 46th BCS would not be cancelled in the future.

Furthermore, they urged the authorities to publish the final results of successful viva-voce candidates of the 44th BCS by July and to arrange the 46th BCS written examination by late July or early August.

The students emphasized that the viva-voce score for the 45th BCS must be set at 100 marks, that the written results should be published by July, and that the final results should be announced within 2025.

They also demanded that a specific roadmap be published for every BCS exam, with disclosure of marks for the preliminary, written, and viva-voce examinations, and that exam schedules be announced at least two months in advance.

Additionally, they called for the immediate issuance of an ordinance to increase the number of PSC members to between 25 and 30.

To ensure speed, security, and impartiality in the evaluation of written scripts, they proposed that all script checking be conducted within the PSC premises.

The students further demanded that candidates be given the opportunity to re-select their cadre preference before viva examinations, noting that since the 44th BCS viva is ongoing, this opportunity must be provided before the final results are announced. They insisted that this system should be implemented for all future BCS exams.

Moreover, they demanded the withdrawal of the plan for preliminary police verification before the publication of final results, asserting that no gazette notification should be withheld except in cases of clear charges of criminal offense or sedition.

Finally, they called for the cancellation of the "Non-Cadre Rules-2023" and urged that job placements be ensured for all candidates who pass the BCS viva.

The students warned that they would launch a more intensified movement if their demands were not met.