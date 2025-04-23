‘12 years after the Rana Plaza collapse, justice is still awaited’

The current situation of the victims and the urgency of the swift resolution of the cases were highlighted at a discussion meeting organized by the Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST) at the National Press Club on Wednesday afternoon.

They emphasized that 12 years have passed since the Rana Plaza collapse, but the wait for justice continues.

The speakers discussed various aspects of the Rana Plaza collapse, the living conditions of the victims, and the prolonged judicial process.

Senior Supreme Court lawyer Sara Hossain said: "We are gathered here today to understand whether we will have to wait another decade for justice. The cases under labour law are still not being approved. There is a lack of coordination among us. Initially, these cases were managed carefully, with accountability from the authorities, but later, for some reason, they are being transferred from one bench to another."

She added: "For the main case hearing, everyone needs to work in a coordinated manner and participate in the monitoring process. Even as a lawyer, human rights activist, and organizer, I have not been able to play an effective role in this matter. To ensure justice, the necessary steps are—punishment through criminal law, uncovering the truth, and providing compensation and rehabilitation."

The head of the Labour Reform Commission, Syed Sultan Uddin Ahmed, commented that the biggest failure in the Rana Plaza incident is that justice, compensation, and rehabilitation processes are still incomplete.

He said: "One failure leads to many others. We should establish this incident as a national issue, so that judges can say they are ready to deliver a verdict."

He further said: "The trial of such cases can be completed within a year or a maximum of 26 months, if given due importance. He urged to start the judicial process from tomorrow and ensure the treatment and compensation for the affected workers in major hospitals."

The president of the Bangladesh Socialist Workers Front, Rajekuzzaman Ratan, said: "The reality of impunity in Bangladesh is exemplified by the promises made by the ruling class and the people's disbelief in those promises."

He added: "Through the past 12 years of non-judgment, we have understood what impunity is and how judicial processes are deliberately prolonged."

He further said: "Although we have tall labour buildings, there is no effective system in place for workers to sit, seek justice, or demand their rights."

Regarding the workers affected by the Rana Plaza incident, he said: "The safety fund should ensure the protection of workers. If a worker dies, their family should not be left helpless. For injured workers, they should not be forced to become beggars due to disability."

Rajekuzzaman Ratan called for ensuring fair rights and protection for workers.

Mohammad Barkat Ali, Director (Law) of BLAST, stated: "The workers did not want to work that day; rather, they were forced to join work. This cannot truly be called an accident."

He said: "We should not just publicize the Rana Plaza collapse on one day. If it is publicized step by step, it will draw the attention of the higher authorities."

Other speakers at the event included Sharmin Sultana, panel lawyer of BLAST and vice president of the Labour Court Bar Association; Taslima Akhter, president of Bangladesh Garment Workers' Solidarity; Md Masum Billah, legal officer, Department of Factory and Establishment Inspection; and Abul Hossain, president of Textile Garment Workers Federation.

It is worth mentioning that the Rana Plaza building collapsed at 8:45am on April 24, 2013, near a bus station in Savar. In this disaster, 1,137 workers were killed, and more than 2,000 people were injured, which is considered the third-largest industrial disaster in world history.