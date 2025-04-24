Labour secretary: Major part of Rana Plaza trial to conclude before next year

Labour Secretary AHM Shafiquzzaman on Thursday said that a significant portion of the trial proceedings over the Rana Plaza collapse will be completed before the next anniversary of the tragedy.

He made the remarks while speaking to journalists after laying flowers at a temporary protest memorial in front of the collapsed Rana Plaza site near Savar bus stand around noon, paying tribute to the victims of the disaster that took place on April 24, 2013.

“Today marks twelve years since the collapse of Rana Plaza. Even after all this time, we have yet to fully implement internationally recognized labour rights,” said the labour secretary.

"The Rana Plaza tragedy exposed to the world that labour rights were not being upheld in Bangladesh. Negligence was evident from all quarters – the owner of the building, those who authorized its construction, and the government offices involved," he added.

He said the global outcry following the incident prompted action from international brands and initiatives like Accord and Alliance, which brought many factories, particularly in the RMG sector, under compliance frameworks.

"In the Jurain graveyard, 251 unidentified victims were buried. I believe this is the first time a government representative has come to the site to officially honour the fallen workers," he said.

The secretary added that steps would be taken to ensure proper treatment and rehabilitation for the injured workers.

He said: "The government, workers, and employers are working together towards ensuring a decent work environment. Guaranteeing workers’ rights is essential for the country's development."