6 Kuet students fall ill as hunger strike enters 40th hour

A hunger strike by students at Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (Kuet) demanding the resignation of the vice-chancellor entered its 40th hour on Wednesday morning, with six students falling ill.

Of the 32 students who had begun the indefinite strike on Monday afternoon, 26 remained.

Meanwhile, of the six unwell students, two were undergoing treatment at the Kuet medical centre and one had been admitted to Khulna City Medical College Hospital, students told reporters.

They added that three others had been discharged from the medical centre and returned home.

Meanwhile, in a show of defiance, female students broke the lock on the campus's Rokeya Hall on Tuesday evening and entered the building.

Several male students assisted in unlocking the hall, which had remained shut for two months.

Right now, 10 to 15 of them were inside, female students said, adding that many others planned to enter the dorm within a day or two.

Notably, on April 15, students broke into the university’s male dormitories, which had also been locked, as part of their ongoing protests.