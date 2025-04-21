Kuet students go on hunger strike

Students of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (Kuet) initiated a hunger strike on Monday afternoon, despite agreeing to hold discussions.

The students began their protest at around 3:45pm on the campus.

A team led by the director of student welfare later arrived to engage in talks with the students.

According to the students, they launched the hunger strike to press home a single demand -- the vice-chancellor's resignation.

The director of student welfare, accompanied by other teachers, informed the students that they are willing to hold discussions.

Earlier, during a press conference, the director had also expressed his willingness to hold talks.

During the strike, Professor Dr Md Abdullah Elias Akhter, the director of student welfare at Kuet, addressed the students through a handheld microphone.

He said that problems were easier to solve through dialogue, and that rigid stances would only worsen the situation. “We want to resolve the issue,” he added.