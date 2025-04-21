Monday, April 21, 2025

9km tailback on Dhaka–Chittagong highway

Police efforts are underway to remove broken-down vehicles from the highway and normalize traffic movement

Vehicles stuck in a long tailback on Dhaka-Chittagong highway on April 21, 2025. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 21 Apr 2025, 11:40 AM

Due to multiple vehicle breakdowns and road accidents in the Gazaria section of the Dhaka-Chittagong highway in Munshiganj, severe traffic congestion has occurred on the Comilla-bound lane.

As a result, drivers and passengers are suffering from being stuck on the road for long periods.

According to reports, on Monday morning, a collision took place between a pickup and a microbus in the Bausia area of the Gazaria section.

Additionally, two cargo trucks broke down in the Bausia and Baluakandi areas, which led to a traffic jam on the Comilla-bound lane. As the day progressed, the traffic congestion worsened. By 9am, the jam had spread across approximately 9 kilometers of the highway.

Uzzal Hossain, a private car driver heading to Comilla, said: “We encountered the traffic jam after crossing the Bhaterchar Bridge. The jam continues up to the Gomti Bridge. It took me about one and a half hours to cover this 9-kilometer stretch.”

Truck driver Ibrahim Hossain said, “I don’t know the reason behind the traffic jam. I’ve been stuck for a long time and have no idea when I’ll reach my destination.”

Shawkat Hossain, in-charge of the Bhoberchar Highway police outpost in Gazaria, said efforts are underway to remove the broken-down vehicles from the highway and normalize traffic movement.

Topics:

Dhaka-Chittagong HighwayTraffic jam
