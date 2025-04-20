Chittagong Mayor Shahadat to receive status of state minister

Dr Shahadat Hossain, mayor of the Chittagong City Corporation (CCC), is set to receive the status of a state minister.

A letter regarding this has been issued by the City Corporation-2 branch of the Local Government Division. The letter, signed by Deputy Secretary of the Local Government Division Md Firoz Mahmud, was sent to the Cabinet Secretary on Sunday.

The letter reads: “The DO (Demi Official) letter concerning the granting of state ministerial status to the honourable mayor of Chittagong City Corporation is hereby forwarded. You are kindly requested to take necessary action in this regard.”

Commenting on the matter, CCC’s Chief Executive Officer Sheikh Muhammad Touhidul Islam told the media: “The former mayor of CCC held the status of a state minister. In a similar fashion, a letter was sent to the relevant authorities requesting the same for the current mayor.”

He added: “Based on that request, the Local Government Division has forwarded the matter to the cabinet. Final approval will come from the office of the chief adviser. We are hopeful it will be approved soon.”

Dr Shahadat assumed office as mayor on November 5, 2024, after taking oath on November 3 of the same year. The oath was administered by Local Government Adviser AF Hassan Ariff.

On January 27, 2021, the CCC election was held. Shahadat, who lost the election, filed a case with the Election Tribunal on February 24, alleging rigging.

Following the fall of the Awami League government on August 5, then-mayor Rezaul Karim was absent from office, prompting the interim government to appoint an administrator to the city corporation on August 19.

However, on October 1, the court declared Shahadat Hossain the rightful winner in the election tribunal verdict. On October 8, the Election Commission issued a gazette announcing the former convener of BNP’s Chittagong metropolitan unit as the new mayor.