Kuet teachers to abstain from classes until 3-point demand is met

Teachers at Khulna University of Engineering & Technology (Kuet) have demanded a fair and transparent investigation into all incidents of unrest on campus, including the attack and injury of general students on February 18, the harassment of the Vice-Chancellor and faculty members and other acts of disorder.

They have declared that academic activities will not resume until justice is ensured for those involved.

This decision was made during an emergency general meeting of the Kuet Teachers’ Association held on Tuesday.

The meeting also rejected the demand for the Vice-Chancellor’s resignation raised by protesting students, stating that the demand was based on unfounded and unrealistic allegations.

The association described the attempt to destabilize the campus environment as completely unreasonable.

In response to the incident of faculty harassment, the meeting formed a five-member investigative committee, chaired by Professor Abdullah Al Faruque of the Mechanical Engineering Department.

Other members of the committee include Professor Abdul Aziz (CSE), Lecturer Nahiyan Ahnaf Protik (EECE), Lecturer Kaniz Fatema Mishfa (TE) and Lecturer Zahid Hasan Ashik (IPE).

The emergency meeting was convened following the brutal attack on general students by external miscreants on Kuet campus on February 18 and in view of the ongoing instability at the university.

According to the meeting minutes signed by the Association’s President Professor Dr Md Shahidur Rahman and General Secretary Dr Md Faruk Hossain, members unanimously demanded that all those involved in the incidents be identified and brought to justice.

They further expressed that unless proper legal action is taken, faculty members will abstain from all academic duties.

The teachers also affirmed their commitment to unity, saying that no opportunistic individuals or groups would be supported in the future and that deliberate acts intended to impose fascist control over the institution would be firmly resisted.

There are several decision taken in the meeting.

The teachers' association rejected the demand for the resignation of the Vice-Chancellor, labeling it as baseless and destabilizing.

The association called for the identification and appropriate punishment of all individuals involved in harassing faculty members and disrupting campus discipline.

A five-member investigation committee was formed to collect evidence on both the physical and cyber harassment faced by faculty.

The committee is tasked with compiling a comprehensive report and presenting it to the administration to initiate necessary legal action.