Two women suffer burns as masked attackers hurl petrol bomb at autorickshaw

Two women of a family suffered burn injuries after a group of miscreants allegedly hurled a petrol bomb at a running CNG-run autorickshaw in Chittagong city's Aturar Depot area early on Sunday.

The incident took place in Chamrar Gudam area of Aturar Depot under Baizid Bostami police station around 4:30am.

The injured are Laily Begum, 50 and her daughter-in-law Jharna, 30.

Among them, Laily Begum suffered nearly 90% burns and was sent to Dhaka from Chittagong Medical College Hospital's (CMCH) Burn Unit for better treatment, said police.

Md Abbas, the husband of Laily Begum— an eyewitness and one of the burn victims—told Prothom Alo that they had set out from their village home in Rauzan by a CNG-run autorickshaw, intending to visit a shrine in Kutubdia, Cox's Bazar.

Upon reaching the Atura Dipu area, they noticed a fire on the road.

The driver attempted to steer the vehicle past the blaze.

At that moment, three masked individuals hurled a petrol bomb at the vehicle.

As a result, Laily Begum, who was seated in the rear along with her daughter-in-law Jharna, sustained injuries.

Md Abbas further added that Laila’s respiratory tract was burnt and two of her fingers were scorched.

Another daughter-in-law, Sadia, who was also seated in the rear, remained unharmed.

Abbas, one of his sons and the driver were seated in the front of the autorickshaw.

Md Jami, the driver of the CNG-run autorickshaw, told Prothom Alo that after the petrol bomb was thrown, he drove a short distance before halting the vehicle.

They then poured water over the injured passengers.

Fragments of the petrol bomb’s glass container were recovered from the vehicle.

Associate Professor Dr S Khaled of the Burn and Plastic Surgery Unit at Chittagong Medical College Hospital said that Laily Begum’s respiratory tract was burned and she has been referred to Dhaka for further treatment.

The other victim received primary medical care.