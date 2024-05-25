Sunday, May 26, 2024

Ruet student’s hanging body found

  • Second-year student of CSE department
  • Body kept in RMCH morgue
File image of Ruet student Sauvik Mallick. Photo: Collected
Update : 25 May 2024, 07:51 PM

Police on Saturday recovered the hanging body of a student of Rajshahi University of Engineering & Technology (Ruet) from a rented house in Rajshahi's Sadhurmor area.

Ruet student welfare director Professor Dr Kamruzzaman Ripon confirmed the matter. 

The deceased Sauvik Mallick, 21, a second-year student of the Computer Science Engineering (CSE) department hailed from Magura.

Prof Dr Kamruzzaman Ripon said that seeing the door of the room closed from the inside, other students called Sauvik several times. Not getting any response from inside, they informed the police.

Later, a team of police reached the spot and found Sauvik hanging from the fan after breaking the door.

He was quickly rescued and taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) where the doctor on duty declared him dead, added Prof Dr Kamruzzaman Ripon. 

He said: “Initially, we believe that Sauvik committed suicide. I spoke to his roommates to find out why he did this. His roommates told me, Sauvik was depressed for some time. But I still don't know what depression was about.”

Humayun Kabir, officer-in-charge (OC) of Boalia police station said that Sauvik's body has been kept in the hospital's morgue. 

His guardian has also been informed. When they will come from Magura to Rajshahi, the body will be handed over through a legal process, said the OC.

Topics:

RajshahiSuicideRUET
