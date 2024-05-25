Eid-ul-Azha: Tangail to have surplus of 19,000 sacrificial animals

In preparation for the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha, 25,892 farms in Tangail are currently rearing sacrificial animals.

Authorities have indicated that there will be a surplus of approximately 19,406 animals.

According to the Tangail District Livestock Office, the demand for sacrificial animals in 12 upazilas of the district is estimated to be 185,000. The district already has 204,406 animals, resulting in a surplus of 19,406 animals for the entire district.

A total of 60 makeshift cattle markets will be set up at various places in the district to sell sacrificial animals and 46 veterinary medical teams from the will work there.

Meanwhile, strict security measures are being taken by the district police at every cattle market so the sellers can return home safely with their earned money.

Cattle farmers claim the farms in Tangail did not use any harmful chemicals to fatten the cows this time. Cows are usually fed various drugs like hormones, dexamethasone, and steroids, to fatten the animals before Eid.

Rasel Rana, the owner of Brothers Farm in Tangail Sadar upazila, said that this year he has prepared 45 cows for sale on Eid-ul-Azha. He has fed them husks, straw, grass, maize, chickpeas, and other natural food.

District Livestock Officer Dr Mahbubul Islam said, there will be an excess of animals even after meeting the demand for sacrifices in the district. So, there is no opportunity to increase the price unnecessarily or by creating a syndicate.