State Minister: Cyclonic storm Remal likely to hit coastal areas by Sunday evening

  • BMD may issue great danger signal number 10
  • Maritime ports asked to maintain local cautionary signal
File image of coastal area. Photo: Collected
Update : 25 May 2024, 11:46 PM

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Md Mohibur Rahman said that cyclonic storm Remal is projected to make landfall in the coastal regions of Satkhira in Khulna and Cox’s Bazar in Chittagong by Sunday evening.

Almost 4,000 shelter centres have been prepared in the coastal districts, equipped with adequate dry food, he said while speaking at a press briefing held at the Secretariat on Saturday.

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) may issue great danger signal number 10 between 12am Saturday to 1am Sunday, said the minister.

Currently, the maritime ports have been asked to maintain local cautionary signal No. 1 and No. 3 signal will be issued within a few hours, he said.

A total of 80,000 volunteers are ready to tackle the situation and all necessary preparations have been taken, said Mohibur Rahman.

The state minister also warned that parts of Satkhira and Cox’s Bazar could be significantly impacted by the cyclonic storm, with a potential seven to 10-feet high tidal surge, heavy rainfall, and landslides in the hilly areas of Chittagong.

Besides, members of the Coast Guard conducted awareness miking on the Mongla coast to deal with cyclone Remal on Saturday morning.

Lt Md Muntasir Ibn Mohsin, media officer of Mongla Coast Guard West Zone, said a low pressure has formed in the Bay of Bengal. The low pressure over the Southwest Bay of Bengal is expected to gradually develop into a cyclonic storm.

Coast Guard is conducting public awareness activities in the coastal areas of the western zone to protect the people, fishermen and boats from such natural disasters, he added.

