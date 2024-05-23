Top Arsa member arrested in Ukhiya Rohingya camp

Police arrested a top member of the separatist group Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (Arsa) in Ukhiya upazila, Cox’s Bazar.

Superintendent of Police Md Arefin Jewel, the deputy captain of APBn-14, provided this information during a press briefing held at the 14-APBn office in Ukhiya on Thursday afternoon.

Based on secret information, a team from 14-APBn conducted an operation in the extended part of Rohingya camp No. 20 in Ukhiya on Wednesday night. During the operation, Arsa's top member, Abdullah, was arrested. Five domestic and foreign weapons were seized from him.

Arefin Jewel mentioned that members of the separatist group were planning to incite new unrest and sabotage in the Rohingya camps in Bangladesh by exploiting the ongoing war in Rakhine, Myanmar. Recently, Rohingya-based separatist groups have been causing clashes and tensions in the camps.

Following Abdullah's interrogation, a raid was conducted late Wednesday night in the slope area of Lal Pahar adjacent to Rohingya Camp No. 20. The raid resulted in the recovery of a large single-shot rifle, two medium-sized single-shot rifles, 20 rounds of rifle bullets, one short gun cartridge, 20 rifle casings, and three pistol casings.

The press briefing also revealed that Abdullah is facing eight murder cases in addition to allegations of creating unrest and sabotage in the camp.

Superintendent of Police Arefin Jewel emphasized that any attempts to create sabotage in the camps, particularly due to the Rakhine conflict, will be thwarted. The police camp remains on high alert in this regard.