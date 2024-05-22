UP chairman shot in Rangamati

Miscreants shot a union chairman at Barathli union on Tuesday night.

The deceased is Atumong Marma, 51, chairman of No. 4 Barathli union in Bilaichhari upazila of Rangamati.

Local residents said that polling was held in the Bilaichhari Upazila Parishad elections on Tuesday. Following the election, a dinner was organized at a house in Marma Para, Ward No. 5 of Barathli Union. At around 11:30pm, as Atumong Marma finished eating, miscreants shot him from below the house and fled.

The locals rescued him and took him to Ruma Upazila Health Complex in Bandarban at 6am on Wednesday, where he received first aid for gunshot wounds to his hand and leg.

Rangamati Superintendent of Police Mir Abu Tawhid confirmed the incident, adding that Atumong Marma is currently admitted to Chittagong Medical College Hospital and is out of danger. Necessary action will be taken in this regard, he added.

Barathli union in Rangamati's Bilaichhari upazila is located in a very remote area, 20km from Ruma upazila headquarters of Bandarban. The distance from Bilaichhari upazila sadar to Barathli is 60km and largely disconnected. People from Barathli travel to Bilaichhari via Ruma and Bandarban district headquarters.