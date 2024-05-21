UP chairman suspended over lynching of two brothers in Faridpur

Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives Ministry on Monday suspended Faridpur’s Dumain union parishad chairman Shah Asaduzzman for his alleged involvement with the deaths of two workers in a mob beating following a fire at a temple in Madhukhali upazila on April 18.

In a notification, signed by AKM Anisuzzaman, senior assistant secretary to UP-1 Section under Local Government Division of the ministry, on Monday issued a show cause notice to the UP chairman to explain within 10 working days as to why he wouldn’t be finally suspended.

Faridpur’s deputy commissioner (DC) was also recommended to take measures against the chairman under 34 (4) (kha) (gha) section of the Local Government (UP) Act-2009, reads the notification.

On April 18, a fire broke out at Kali idols of the Barwari temple in Hindu-dominated Panchpalli village under Madhukhali upazila of the district.

Hindu residents became angry over the incident and they locked seven workers, in a room of a government primary school, on suspicion of their involvement in the desecration of the idols.

The workers were constructing a wash block at Panchapalli Government Primary School, 20 yards off the temple.

On information, Madhukhali police and upazila administration officials rushed to the spot but the mob also confined them. Later with the help of Faridpur District Sadar and Rajbari District Police, the besieged people were rescued after a few hours.

Seven workers were rescued with injuries and taken to Madhukhali Upazila Health Complex and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital in Faridpur. Two of the injured succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment.

The deceased were identified as Ashraful, 21, and his younger brother Ashadul, 15, sons of Shahjahan Khan of Ghoperghat village under Naowarpara union of the upazila. They were both construction workers.

Following the incident, the local administration formed a three-member probe committee led by Md Siddik Ali. Later the members of the committee were increased to seven.

Later, the victims’ father Shahjahan filed a case with Madhukhali police station in this connection.

Moreover, another case was filed by temple’s worshipper Topoti Rani Mandal for setting fire on it and one more case by a police officer for barring law enforcers from performing duty, damaging public property and arson.

Police have arrested 31 people in the cases till now and drives are on to arrest the rest.