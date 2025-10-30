DU student suspended over allegation of hurting religious sentiments

A Dhaka University (DU) student has been suspended for six months on accusations of hurting religious sentiments and making defamatory statements, the university administration said.

Two other students are currently under investigation in connection with the same incident.

DU Proctor Professor Saifuddin Ahmed confirmed the matter on Thursday.

The suspended student, Abrar Faiyaz, belongs to the Computer Science and Engineering Department's 2021–2022 batch. The other two students facing investigation are Mehtazur Rahman and Tasnia Islam, both of whom are enrolled in IBA's BBA-30 batch.

According to a letter signed by Professor Saifuddin Ahmed, the suspension order against Abrar Faiyaz was issued on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the university proctor’s office has received a new blasphemy complaint against another student.

Regarding this, Proctor Saifuddin Ahmed said: “A student from the Department of Physics has been accused of making derogatory comments about the Sanatan religion (Hindu). The matter is being investigated, and necessary action will be taken.”