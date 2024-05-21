Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Upazila polls: Several injured as 5 crude bombs explode in Bhola

  • Exploded near a polling centre
  • Striking force managed to bring the situation under control  
Law enforcers and voters near the Ratanpur Government Primary School in the Bhola Sadar upazila on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 21 May 2024, 03:54 PM

At least five people have been injured after five crude bombs exploded in front of a polling centre in Bhola on Tuesday, amid the ongoing second phase of the upazila parishad elections. 

The incident took place near the Ratanpur Government Primary School in the Sadar upazila on Tuesday morning. 
 
Witnesses said the striking force and the magistrates rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control after being informed of the matter. 

Presiding Officer of the centre Md Motahar Hossain claimed the incident was reported outside the polling centre compound.

He added that voting was later carried out normally. 

In the second phase of the sixth upazila parishad elections, voters began exercising their franchise at 8am on Tuesday in 156 upazilas across Bangladesh.

Balloting is scheduled to continue until 4pm without any break under tight security.

As many as 1,824 candidates, including 603 for chairmen posts, are contesting the elections for 468 posts.

Over 35.2 million people are eligible to vote in this phase, according to the Election Commission.

Briefing the media about preparations for the polls, Election Commissioner Md Alamgir on Monday said the commission was not concerned about voter turnout, after expressing hope on Sunday that the turnout was likely to increase this time around.   

In the third phase, 112 upazilas will go to the polls on May 29, while the fourth and last phase of voting will take place in 55 upazilas on June 5.

