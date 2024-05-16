Mango harvesting begins in Rajshahi

Farmers in Rajshahi have started harvesting mangoes from the gardens on Wednesday.

However, they said the demand is less for this variety compared to Gopalbhog and Himsagar mangoes, which buyers typically eagerly wait for.

Mosharraf Hossain, a fruit seller in Rajshahi city's Shal Bagan area, said mango harvesting in Rajshahi has just begun. “No one wants to eat the indigenous variety. So there are fewer mangos in the market.”

Last year, mango harvesting began on May 4, and in 2021 it began on May 13. This year, adverse weather conditions have caused a delay.

Hence, mango farmers said that it would take some more time for the mangos to hit the market now.

According to the mango calendar, Gopalbhog or Ranipasand can be harvested on May 25, Lakshmanbhog or Lakhna on May 30 and Himsagar or Khirshapati on the same date.

Apart from this, Langra mangoes can be harvested from June 10, Amrapali and Fazli on June 15.

Besides, the Bari-4 variety can be harvested from July 5, Ashwina from July 10, Gourmati from July 15 and Ilamati mangoes from August 20. Besides, Katimon and Bari-11 mangoes can be collected throughout the year.

Jahurul Islam, a mango farmer of Charghat upazila in Rajshahi, said the indigenous mango variety was sold at Tk20-30 per kg last year. This time this variety will be sold at Tk50 per kg. Which is around Tk2,000 per maund.

Sabina Begum, additional deputy director (horticulture) of Rajshahi Department of Agricultural Extension, said the potential production of mangoes in Rajshahi district in the fiscal year 2023-24 is 2,60,315 tons.

This year, mango has been cultivated in 19,602 hectares of land. The average yield has been estimated at 13.28 tons.

Rajshahi Deputy Commissioner Shamim Ahmed said this year’s mango calendar has been fixed on the basis of the opinions of all concerned including farmers, agricultural officers, and businessmen.

If any farmer or trader harvests mangoes before its designated time, strict action will be taken against them, he added.