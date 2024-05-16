New BRU Chhtra League committee: Over 30 members are former students

Students at Begum Rokeya University (BRU) have alleged that the newly formed university-unit Bangladesh Chhatra League committee includes at least 30 former students.

This new committee has been established after the previous one expired one year ago.

Pomel Barua has again been named the president, while Mahfuzur Rahman Shamim retains his position as the general secretary.

A press release, signed by Chhatra League President Saddam Hussain and General Secretary Sheikh Enan, was issued in this regard on Wednesday night. The committee has been approved for the next one year.

However, several general students, on condition of anonymity, said that the studentships of the president and general secretary ended a long ago. Apart from them, at least 30 more students are also former students.

Regarding the announcement of the full committee, Mahfuzur Rahman Shamim, general secretary of the BRU-unit Chhatra League, said: "Under the direction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, our full-fledged committee members led by the president and general secretary of the central committee will always be by the side of the students and the development of the university."

Pomel Barua, president of the university unit Chhatra League, said: “It was a big challenge for us. Now it has become a celebration for us. We express our gratitude to Bangladesh Chhatra League central executive committee President Saddam Hussain and General Secretary Sheikh Enan.”