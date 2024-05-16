Two die from heatstroke in Sirajganj

Two people died from heatstroke in Ullapara, Sirajganj while harvesting paddy at around 10am on Thursday.

The deceased are identified as Bishnupad Majumder, 51, a farmer from Rahimpur village in Bangala Union, and Saidul Islam Lablu, 57, a businessman from Binayakpur village.

Both were harvesting paddy in fields near their villages under the scorching sun.

Bangala Union Parishad Chairman Mohammad Sohel Rana confirmed the incident.

According to the victims' families, they had been harvesting paddy with workers on their own land since dawn. Around 10am, both became severely ill due to the intense heat. Locals quickly rescued them and took them to the hospital.

However, they died before reaching the hospital.