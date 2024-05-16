Thursday, May 16, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Two die from heatstroke in Sirajganj

Both were harvesting paddy in fields near their villages under the scorching sun

Representational image. Photo: Bigstock
Update : 16 May 2024, 01:21 PM

Two people died from heatstroke in Ullapara, Sirajganj while harvesting paddy at around 10am on Thursday.

The deceased are identified as Bishnupad Majumder, 51, a farmer from Rahimpur village in Bangala Union, and Saidul Islam Lablu, 57, a businessman from Binayakpur village.

Both were harvesting paddy in fields near their villages under the scorching sun.

Bangala Union Parishad Chairman Mohammad Sohel Rana confirmed the incident.

According to the victims' families, they had been harvesting paddy with workers on their own land since dawn. Around 10am, both became severely ill due to the intense heat. Locals quickly rescued them and took them to the hospital.

However, they died before reaching the hospital.

Topics:

HeatwaveDied
Read More

Scorching heatwave sweeps across Bangladesh

Met office issues heatwave alert for next 48 hours

Mild heatwave blows in 42 districts

Heatwave bakes parts of Bangladesh

Minister: Secondary schools may remain shut on Saturdays after Eid-ul-Azha

Hotter days ahead after brief rainfall respite

Latest News

Faridpur medical college store room gutted in fire

Hajj 2024: 21,063 Bangladeshi pilgrims reach Saudi Arabia

Microbus catches fire near Dhaka airport

Blogger Nazimuddin murder: Indictment hearing deferred again

Cannes 2024: Furiosa gets 7-minute standing ovation

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x