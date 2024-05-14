Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Gunfight between two armed groups in Rangamati sparks panic

  • To maintain local dominance
  • No casualty reported
File image of Rangamati. Photo: Collected
Update : 14 May 2024, 06:45 PM

A massive exchange of fire ensued between two armed groups, Parbatya Chattagram Jana Samhati Samiti (PCJSS-Santu group) and United Peoples Democratic Front (UPDF-Prasit group), in Baghaichhari Upazila of Rangamati.

Since the incident, there has been panic among the locals in the area.

The incident started on Tuesday morning in the Dulobania area of ​​the Banglatli union of the upazila.

The firing took place at Suketan field of the same union on Monday afternoon. 

According to local sources, they engaged in the fight to maintain their dominance because of the upcoming upazila parishad elections.

However, there were no reports of casualties.

Abdul Awal, senior assistant superintendent of police of Baghaichhari Circle, said that no specific information about casualties was received as the area was inaccessible. Law enforcement forces are monitoring the incident.

On March 18, 2019, eight election officials were shot dead by terrorists in the Baghaichhari Upazila Parishad elections. Another 33 people were shot and injured. Five years have passed since the incident but no one has been arrested yet.

 

