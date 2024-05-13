Oiti fights through blindness at her SSC exams

Oiti Roy, 15, is embarking on a journey of success, overcoming various challenges along the way. Despite being visually impaired, she dreams of triumphing over life's adversities.

Remarkably, Oiti attained commendable results in this year's SSC examination. With the assistance of her mother's dictation and reading, she diligently prepared for the exam.

Additionally, an eighth-grader from her community supported her during the examination process.

Oiti appeared for the exam from Haldibunia Secondary School in Mongla upazila of Bagerhat and achieved a GPA of 4.39.

Anupam Roy, Oiti's father, expressed his emotions during a conversation at the Balur Mor area of Haldibunia village in Chila union of Mongla upazila on Monday.

Reflecting on Oiti's remarkable achievement, he shared: "I never imagined that a girl blind from birth could attain such a result. Since childhood, she has shown a keen interest in her studies. We have always taken care of her and ensured her enrolment in school."

He recounted how Oiti's mother, Shankari Roy, initially taught their only daughter at home through dictation. With her mother's guidance, Oiti prepared for the SSC examination. During the exam, Oiti would dictate the answers, and Bijoy Halder, an eighth-grader from the same school, would write them down in the exam copy on her behalf. This collaborative effort enabled Oiti to successfully complete the SSC exam.

Oiti's mother said: "Seeing Oiti's passion for learning since her early years, I made sure she attended school. Education has always been her lifelong dream. Now that she has performed excellently in the SSC exam, we are overjoyed and grateful to God."

Despite their desire for Oiti to pursue further studies, her parents acknowledge their challenging financial situation. They hope for assistance from the government to support Oiti's educational aspirations.

Mongla Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Nishat Tamanna said: “I am surprised to see such talent in a blind person. One just cannot accomplish such results without talent. It is now crucial that Oiti receives eye therapy. Aside from this, I will take all necessary steps with the upazila administration to enable her to consistently pursue her academic goals.”

Oiti Roy, who passed SSC with merit, said: “I am blind since birth. But I really wanted to study. This is the result of my unwavering ambition coming true. I never would have made it this far in my studies without my mother's support. I memorized as my mother read to me. That's how I carried on with my studies.”

Oiti also shared her aspirations of finishing her education and working for the government as a recitation teacher.