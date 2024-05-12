Lift malfunction leads to patient’s death in Gazipur hospital

A patient died when a lift malfunctioned at Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital in Gazipur on Sunday morning.

The deceased is Mumtaz Begum, 53, wife of Sharfuddin of Barigao village of Kapasia upazila.

Dr Kamrul Islam, resident surgeon of the hospital also said, it is believed that Mumtaz had a heart attack a few days ago.

They brought her to the Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital and admitted her to the medicine department of the hospital on the 11th floor.

After some physical tests, they were informed that Mumtaz had been suffering from cardiac-related complications. According to the physician’s advice, the family members were taking Mumtaz to the cardiac department on the 4th floor. But the elevator suddenly halted on the 9th floor around 11am and they were trapped there for 45 minutes.

The patient’s daughter Sharmin alleged that they called the hospital staff for help but they misbehaved with them. Later, they called the emergency helpline 999. Fire service members rescued them but her mother died.

Hasnin Jahan, resident medical officer of Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital, said that they will investigate the matter and action will be taken against those who are responsible for the death.

Deputy Director of the hospital Md Jahangir Alam said that the patient and her family members were trapped in the elevator for a long time. A female patient died when a lift malfunctioned but her family members are in good health.