Dhaka Tribune
9 to die for killing Comilla Jubo League leader

  • 5 acquitted
  • The Jubo League leader was killed in 2016
Representational image. Photo: Bigstock
Update : 12 May 2024, 03:30 PM

A Comilla court on Sunday sentenced nine people to death and nine others to life imprisonment for killing former president of Alkora union unit Jubo League Jamal Uddin in 2016.

Comilla Additional District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Jahangir Hossain handed down the punishment.

The court also acquitted five others as allegations brought against them could not be proved.

According to the prosecution, former chairman of Alkora union parishad Ismail Hossain Bacchu and Jubo League leader Jamal had been at loggerheads.

On January 8, 2016, Jamal was abducted by the convicts following rivalry with the chairman.

Later, they took him to an under-construction building where they killed the Jubo League leader.

Zohra Begum, elder sister of Jamal, filed a case against 21 identified and some unidentified people.

Police submitted a chargesheet against 23 people.

Comilla
