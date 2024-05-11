Special Mango Train to start operation on June 10

To carry mangoes from Chapainawabganj and Rajshahi to Dhaka, Bangladesh Railway is set to launch the Special Mango Train on June 10 for the fifth consecutive year.

This time the train will run through the Padma Bridge. The train will leave Chapainawabganj at 4pm and reach Dhaka at 2:15am.

The matter was confirmed at a seminar at Rajshahi Divisional Commissioner's office on Saturday.

Railways Minister Zillul Hakim was present as the chief guest.

The train will make stops at 15 stations, starting from Rahanpur and including Chapainawabganj, Rajshahi, Abdulpur, Ishurdi, Poradaha, Rajbari, Faridpur, and Bhanga.

The fare per kilogram for the journey from Chapainawabganj to Dhaka is Tk1.47, from Rajshahi it is Tk1.43, from Rajbari it is Tk1.7, from Faridpur it is Tk1.1, and from Bhanga it will be 98 paisa.

From 2020 to 2023, a total of 39,95,798kg of mangoes were transported by Mango Special Train. The train collected Tk46,29,140 as fare during this time.

West Bangladesh Railway General Manager Asim Kumar Talukder said despite the railway's losses, efforts will continue to operate the train for the advantage of mango farmers, and traders.

Rajshahi Deputy Commissioner Shamim Ahmed said that if they can increase the level of mango transport by encouraging the local mango farmers, then the amount of loss can be reduced.