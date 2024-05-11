Saturday, May 11, 2024

Two killed after covered van rams motorcycle in Gazipur

  • One sustained injury
  • Covered van fled immediately after the accident
Representational photo: Bigstock
Update : 11 May 2024, 12:40 PM

Two jhut traders were killed while another was injured when a covered van ran over their motorcycle in Gazipur.

The incident took place in Bymile area under Konabari police station on Gazipur-Tangail highway on Friday night.

The deceased are Manjur Sarkar, 38, and Ehsan Hasan, 42.

The injured is Abdul Hamid, 45.

Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP) Konabari police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) KM Ashraf Uddin, quoting the locals, said that around 9pm on Friday, the traders were travelling by motorcycle from Konabari towards Chandana Chowrasta. When they reached the two-mile bridge on the Dhaka-Tangail highway, an unidentified covered van collided with the motorcycle from behind.

Manzoor Sarkar and Ehsan Hasan were killed on the spot, while Abdul Hamid sustained injuries when all three riders fell onto the highway and were run over by the wheels of the covered van. Abdul Hamid, who was critically injured, was rushed to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital in Gazipur.

Upon receiving the information, the police retrieved the bodies from the scene. The covered van fled immediately after the accident. Legal proceedings regarding the incident are currently underway, the OC added.

