Saturday, May 11, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Body of Malaysian citizen recovered from water at Chittagong Port

  • He fell into the sea while working on the deck
  • Body handed over to the local police
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Update : 11 May 2024, 09:54 AM

The body of a Malaysian citizen who went missing after falling from a foreign flagged ship, has been recovered from Chittagong Port.

A team of the Coast Guard recovered the body Friday afternoon and sent it to the morgue, Coast Guard (East Zone) Media Officer Lt Commander (BN) Md Suaib Bikas said.

The deceased Malaysian was identified as Muhammad Isa bin Muhammad Birmohan, 31. He was working as a sailor on the vessel.

Birmohan fell into the sea while working on the deck of the MTT Sapangar ship at the outer anchorage of Chittagong port on May 8.

Since then, the members of the Coast Guard conducted extensive rescue operations.

Around 4pm on Friday, the Coast Guard found the floating body at some distance from the outer anchor.

Later, the body was recovered and handed over to the local police, added the officer.

Topics:

Chittagong PortDead Body
Read More

MV Abdullah to leave Dubai for Chittagong Sunday

Chittagong port: Container scanners to check false declarations

Khalid Mahmud: Govt did not sign any agreement to sell Bangladesh

Body recovered near Dhaka University

Ansar member injured in watch tower collapse at Chittagong port

Cyclone Midhili: Chittagong port resumes activities

Latest News

Campaigns save 74 trees along Dinajpur-Setabganj Road

After rain, Dhaka’s air quality moderate Saturday morning

Rainfall drenches Dhaka, temperature expected to drop

How concerned is Bangladesh about AstraZeneca vaccine?

What has Donald Lu got for the BNP?

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x