191 passengers, 7 crew of Air Arabia narrowly escape accident

A total of 191 passengers and seven crew of an Air Arabia flight narrowly escaped a major accident at Chittagong Shah Amanat International Airport.

The incident took place at around 8:39am on Friday.

The Air Arabia flight G-9526 faced a hydraulic pressure system failure after landing at Shah Amanat Airport. Because of this, the plane was stuck for about 12 minutes.

The aircraft was later removed from the runway after the passengers and crew safely landed.

Chittagong Shah Amanat International Airport Director Group Captain Taslim Ahmed said: "Due to a mechanical fault, an Air Arabia flight from Sharjah with 191 passengers landed at Chittagong Airport in the morning.

“Before the plane landed, the hydraulic pressure system malfunctioned. After learning about the matter, we took necessary measures and helped the flight to land safely,” he added.

He said all the passengers and crew had been safely brought down from the plane.