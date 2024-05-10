Friday, May 10, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

191 passengers, 7 crew of Air Arabia narrowly escape accident

  • The hydraulic pressure system malfunctioned
  • The plane was stuck for 12 minutes

 

File image of Air Arabia. Photo: Collected
Update : 10 May 2024, 04:30 PM

A total of 191 passengers and seven crew of an Air Arabia flight narrowly escaped a major accident at Chittagong Shah Amanat International Airport.

The incident took place at around 8:39am on Friday.

The Air Arabia flight G-9526 faced a hydraulic pressure system failure after landing at Shah Amanat Airport. Because of this, the plane was stuck for about 12 minutes.

The aircraft was later removed from the runway after the passengers and crew safely landed.

Chittagong Shah Amanat International Airport Director Group Captain Taslim Ahmed said: "Due to a mechanical fault, an Air Arabia flight from Sharjah with 191 passengers landed at Chittagong Airport in the morning.

“Before the plane landed, the hydraulic pressure system malfunctioned. After learning about the matter, we took necessary measures and helped the flight to land safely,” he added.

He said all the passengers and crew had been safely brought down from the plane. 

Topics:

Shah Amanat International AirportAircraft
Read More

Canadian company plans to set up aircraft repair facility in Bangladesh

BAF’s training aircraft makes emergency landing in Narail paddy field

FACTBOX: Bangladesh’s first locally-made aircraft

Chittagong airport health officer detained with four gold bars

Gold worth 1.4C found in cigarette packet at Chittagong airport

Flyers on Indian flight stuck in Dhaka Airport for over 12 hours

Latest News

Maldives says India has completed troop withdrawal

Heatstroke kills 61 in Thailand so far this year

India top court grants temporary bail to Kejriwal

Squadron Leader Asim Jawwad laid to rest with state honour

Jorginho targets silverware after signing new Arsenal deal

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x