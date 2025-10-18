Fire at Dhaka airport forces flight diversions

A fire at the cargo of Hazratzone Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Saturday forced the diversion of four flights to Chittagong’s Shah Amanat International Airport.

As of 4:30 pm, a total of four flights bound for Dhaka were diverted and landed at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chittagong due to the incident, said Engineer Mohammad Ibrahim Khalil, public relations officer of Shah Amanat International Airport.

Among these, two were domestic flights from Chittagong to Dhaka. The other two were international flights — one was a US-Bangla Airlines flight from Bangkok to Dhaka, and the other was an Air Arabia flight from the Middle East to Dhaka.