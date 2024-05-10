Squadron Leader Asim Jawwad laid to rest with state honour

Squadron Leader Asim Jawwad, who tragically lost his life in a trainer jet crash in Chittagong on Thursday, was laid to rest with state honors in his hometown of Manikganj.

The funeral parade and second namaz-e-janaza took place on Friday at the Bangladesh Air Force Base, Dhaka Cantonment.

Asim was accorded a guard of honour during the ceremony, attended by his family, senior military officials, and other ranks.

After the funeral parade, Squadron Leader Asim Jawwad was buried with state honors at Manikganj Sadar Cemetery after the third namaz-e-janaza after Jummah prayers.

His first namaz-e-janaza was held at the parade ground of Bangladesh Air Force Zahurul Haque Base in Chittagong.

Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Squadron Leader Asim Jawwad.



In a condolence message, she prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family, said an Inter Service Public Relations Directorate (ISPR).

Asim Jawwad joined the Bangladesh Air Force Academy (Bafa) in 2010 after completing his HSC from Savar Cantonment School and College.

He was commissioned as a pilot officer in December 2011 and served as a staff instructor at the Flying Instructors' School (FIS) of BAF.

Asim Jawwad was honoured with the "Sword of Honour" for his exceptional achievements in his professional career.

He also served in the United Nations peacekeeping mission in DR Congo.

In recognition of his professional skills and accomplishments, he received the "Mofiz Trophy," "Chief of Air Force Trophy," and the “Chief of Air Staff's Certificate of Appreciation”.

Throughout his career, Asim Jawwad piloted various aircraft, including PT-6, L-39ZA, F-7MB, and F-BG1, and served as the operational pilot and element leader of the F-7MG1.

Asim Jawwad hailed from Gopalpur village in Saturia Thana of Manikganj district. He is survived by a son and a daughter.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) mentioned that the Yakovlev Yak-130 training fighter of the Air Force crashed due to a mechanical fault.

The Russian-made Yak-130 is renowned as an advanced jet training aircraft, used for training on fourth and fifth-generation fighter jets, as well as for light combat and reconnaissance purposes. Bangladesh Air Force operates multiple Yak-130 aircraft in its fleet.