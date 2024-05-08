Wednesday, May 08, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Youth jailed in Thakurgaon for casting fake votes stealing ballot papers

  • Police arrest the youth from a centre 
  • Others mange to fled scene 
The image shows the youth Hriday along with two policemen in front of a polling station in Thakurgaon on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 08 May 2024, 06:05 PM

A mobile court on Wednesday sentenced a young man to seven days in jail for casting fake votes stealing ballot box during upazila polls in Thakurgaon.

Police arrested the young man from Charol Government Primary School centre around 3pm.

The arrestee was identified as Hriday Hossain, 24, son of Nazim Uddin of Piyajupara village of Paria union no-1 of Baliadangi upazila.

Presiding Officer Gopal Chandra Barman confirmed matter.

Some young men gathered in a group and started to cast fake votes stealing a ballot box, said the official. 

Hearing screams of Ansar members, police rushed to the spot and detained the youth Hriday while others managed to flee the scene.

Later, Hriday was produced before the mobile court which sentenced him to seven-day jail.

Topics:

ThakurgaonMobile CourtBallot paper
Read More

6,000 tons mangoes ripened with chemicals destroyed

100 tons of packed dates found stored in Chittagong cold storage

What happened with journo Rana at UNO office in Sherpur?

DSCC seals off Dhanmondi’s Keari Crescent Tower

Rangamati trader fined 3L for making sweets in unhygienic conditions

2 tourist ships en route to St Martin’s fined 1.3Lfor overloading

Latest News

ULAB hosts its 7th convocation ceremony

Supreme Court clears way for holding Jhenaidah-1 by-election

Global Finance names SCB 'Best Trade Finance Provider' in BD

How Modi's BJP plans to win a supermajority in India's election

IUB chess team clinch 3rd place in Collegiate Chess League

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x