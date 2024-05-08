Youth jailed in Thakurgaon for casting fake votes stealing ballot papers

A mobile court on Wednesday sentenced a young man to seven days in jail for casting fake votes stealing ballot box during upazila polls in Thakurgaon.

Police arrested the young man from Charol Government Primary School centre around 3pm.

The arrestee was identified as Hriday Hossain, 24, son of Nazim Uddin of Piyajupara village of Paria union no-1 of Baliadangi upazila.

Presiding Officer Gopal Chandra Barman confirmed matter.

Some young men gathered in a group and started to cast fake votes stealing a ballot box, said the official.

Hearing screams of Ansar members, police rushed to the spot and detained the youth Hriday while others managed to flee the scene.

Later, Hriday was produced before the mobile court which sentenced him to seven-day jail.