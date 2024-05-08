Two Bangladeshi youths killed in BSF firing

Two Bangladeshi youths lost their lives in BSF firing near the Khoikhatpara border area of Tiranihat union under Tetulia upazila of Panchagarh on Wednesday morning.

The deceased were Yasin Ali, 23, and Abdul Jalil, 24, according to local police.

They were fatally shot by Border Security Force personnel of the Fakirpara camp patrolling the area, Panchagarh-18 BGB Captain Lt Colonel Zubayed Hasan confirmed.

Locals said they saw the bodies lying along the border and informed the BGB and police.

Meanwhile, the BSF took the bodies into India.

Tetulia model police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Sujoy Kumar Roy, quoting their families and neighbours, said BSF personnel opened fire when the two tried to bring in cows illegally from India.

He further noted that the BSF also took the bodies into India.

The BGB's Lt Colonel Zubayed Hasan said: "I have received news that two Bangladeshi youths have been killed within Indian territory. However, we have not received any complaints from their families yet. We are looking into the matter.”