What happened to the trees in Altadighi National Park?

Netizens have harshly reacted to the felling of hundreds of trees around the historic Altadighi lake inside the national park at Dhamirhat Upazila of Naogaon after the matter surfaced on social media amid the recent heatwave.

The authorities, however, claim that the Eucalyptus and Acacia trees in this “woodlot forest” already expired and that they will plant local varieties. Moreover, a project has been undertaken for the excavation of the lake, which is around 1km long and 400 metres wide.

A few days ago, Altadighi was a shade of green. The allure of verdant forests adorning the banks of the lake is now a thing of the past.

Recently, the government embarked on a Tk16 crore project to implement several plans, including the pond excavation, the construction of watch towers, and the planting of trees.

Why were the trees felled?

Kayes Uddin, a member of the park development committee, expressed surprise at the destruction of trees. He asserted that the authorities did not make a decision to cut trees during the discussion meeting.

The Forest Department justified the tree felling as part of a social forestry endeavour, intending to replace existing species with indigenous trees around Altadighi.

For the development project, 546 Eucalyptus and 456 Acacia trees were cut and sold in 15 lots for Tk35.95 lakh through the tender process. The money has also been distributed among 16 beneficiaries as per the social forestry project rules.

Anisur Rahman, Dhamiorhat forest beat officer, said that they cut down the trees because they had reached the end of their lives.

“There will be new afforestation; a tree will not last forever. It's a short-term woodlot garden under social forestry," he told Dhaka Tribune.

Rajshahi Divisional Forest Officer Rafiquzzaman said that the reservoir at Altadighi National Park has not been excavated and renovated for a long time. As a result, the depth of the water body has decreased, and the water level is below one foot. Additionally, the surrounding banks of Altadighi have been damaged as well.

He said excavation of the lake was undertaken at a cost of Tk6.49 crore, financed by the Climate Change Trust Fund.

Locals concerned

Locals as well as environmentalists raised concern that the tree felling could cause serious damage to the environment and biodiversity of the area.

They said the impact of tree felling could directly impact the ecosystem of Altadighi, which serves as a sanctuary for migratory birds and a habitat for various animals.

Sattar Hossain, a resident of Manda upazila, said: “I visited here a few times before. At that time, I saw a lot of domestic and foreign birds. After cutting the tree, the birds no longer came. There is no cool environment like before.”

Suruj Mia, a local resident, said that so many trees have been cut under the pretext of protecting the environment.

There was always shade for people when there were trees. Tourists could sit under the tree and enjoy the view, he added.

Rubel, a local resident, said that due to the cutting of trees, the lake is almost drying up due to heat and a severe drought. This would not have happened if there were trees.

What environmentalists say

Rafiqul Islam, general secretary of Naogaon unit of Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (Bapa), said that the tree felling will heavily affect local biodiversity.

Emphasizing the significance of preserving trees, he condemned the indiscriminate destruction of forest areas and advocated for sustainable beautification through afforestation efforts.

Rich history

Altadighi, situated approximately five kilometres north of Dhamoirhat upazila Sadar and adjacent to the Indian border, was designated a national park in 2011 by the Ministry of Environment and Forests.

The name Altadighi carries a historical narrative.

Legend has it that in the era of one ruler of Jagaddala Mahavihara, his compassionate queen aspired to dig a vast lake.

The king, however, imposed a seemingly insurmountable condition, instructing her to walk until her feet bled, marking the boundaries of the lake.

Realizing the impossibility, the king intervened, tactfully declaring the task accomplished as soldiers painted the queen's feet with Alta, a red dye that is applied to the hands and feet of women, symbolizing the completion of the lake.

This tale creates a mythical aura for Altadighi, cherished for nearly a millennium.

According to the upazila administration, this historical reservoir spans an area of 55.46 acres, stretching 1.20 kilometres in length and 0.20 kilometres in width.

The surrounding area, known as Dighipar, encompasses 12.64 acres, with 6.21 acres under the jurisdiction of the Forest Department.

Akashmani and Eucalyptus species line the lake's periphery on all sides, while natural forests adorn the southern and western banks, including Mysore and Dadanpur.